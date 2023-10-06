Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Norton County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.
Norton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
John I. Burton High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Battle High School at Central High School - Wise
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
