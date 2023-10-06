Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Norfolk County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Manor High School at Maury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granby High School at Lake Taylor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Isle Of Wight Academy at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norview High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
