Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Falls Church County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Falls Church County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Falls Church County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Washington-Liberty High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Church High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
