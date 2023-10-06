This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Chesapeake County, Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Deep Creek High School at Western Branch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nansemond River High School at Hickory High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeland High School at Great Bridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grassfield High School at King's Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Indian River High School at Oscar Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Chesapeake, VA
    • Conference: Southeastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

