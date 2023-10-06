Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Charlottesville High School at Monticello High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Goochland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Goochland, VA

Goochland, VA Conference: Jefferson

Jefferson How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St. Anne's Belfield School at Blue Ridge School