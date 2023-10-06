If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Augusta County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Buffalo Gap High School at Wilson Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Fishersville, VA
    • Conference: Shenandoah
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Defiance High School at Stuarts Draft High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

