Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Augusta County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Buffalo Gap High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- Conference: Shenandoah
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Defiance High School at Stuarts Draft High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Stuarts Draft, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
