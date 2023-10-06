If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Alexandria County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    West Potomac High School at Oakton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Vienna, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Falls Church High School at Mount Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alexandria City High School at South County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Lorton, VA
    • Conference: District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hayfield Secondary School at Edison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Alexandria, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Lewis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Springfield, VA
    • Conference: District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

