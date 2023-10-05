Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in York County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered here.
York County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bruton High School at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Poquoson High School at York High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grafton High School at Smithfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Smithfield, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
