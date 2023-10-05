Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 5. All of Samuel's stats can be found below.

Heading into Week 5, Samuel has 17 receptions for 178 yards -- 10.5 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus three carries for 20 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Keep an eye on Samuel's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jahan Dotson (LP/ankle): 14 Rec; 110 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 17 178 79 0 10.5

Samuel Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0

Rep Curtis Samuel and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.