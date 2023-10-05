Washington Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel has a good matchup in Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the league, 267.8 per game.

Samuel has a 178-yard campaign thus far (44.5 yards per game). He has reeled in 17 balls on 20 targets.

Samuel vs. the Bears

Samuel vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 6 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

The 267.8 passing yards per game given up by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears' defense is 31st in the league by allowing 2.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Commanders Player Previews

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Samuel has 14.3% of his team's target share (20 targets on 140 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 20 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (33rd in NFL).

Samuel, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Samuel (two red zone targets) has been targeted 11.8% of the time in the red zone (17 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

