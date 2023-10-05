As of now the Washington Commanders are 23rd in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +12500.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Commanders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Commanders much lower (23rd in the league) than the computer rankings do (13th-best).

The Commanders' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +8000 at the start of the season to +12500, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Commanders have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Washington Betting Insights

Washington has two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Commanders' four games have gone over the point total.

The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Washington has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Commanders are totaling 307.8 yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and they are surrendering 352.5 yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Commanders own the 17th-ranked scoring offense this year (22.3 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 30 points allowed per game.

Commanders Impact Players

In four games, Brian Robinson Jr. has run for 261 yards (65.3 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with five receptions for 55 yards.

Sam Howell has thrown for 961 yards (240.3 per game), completing 67.1%, with four touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Howell has scored one TD and accumulated 82 yards.

In four games, Terry McLaurin has 21 receptions for 212 yards (53.0 per game) and one score.

In four games, Curtis Samuel has 17 catches for 178 yards (44.5 per game) and zero scores.

Kamren Curl has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 37 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended for the Commanders.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals W 20-16 +75000 2 September 17 @ Broncos W 35-33 +20000 3 September 24 Bills L 37-3 +700 4 October 1 @ Eagles L 34-31 +700 5 October 5 Bears - +50000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +10000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +20000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +12500 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +4000 11 November 19 Giants - +20000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +900 13 December 3 Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +15000 17 December 31 49ers - +500 18 January 7 Cowboys - +900

