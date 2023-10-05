Best bets are available as the Chicago Bears (0-4) enter a matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField on a four-game losing streak.

When is Commanders vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Commanders are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 4.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 6).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 73.0%.
  • The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Bears have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Washington (-6)
  • The Commanders have covered the spread twice over four games with a set spread.
  • Washington is winless against the spread when it is 6-point or greater favorites (0-1).
  • The Bears have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).
  • Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 6-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • Washington and Chicago combine to average 3.4 less points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 64.3 points per game, 19.8 more than the over/under in this game.
  • Two of the Commanders' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
  • In Bears four games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Curtis Samuel Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
4 5.0 1 44.5 0

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 215.3 7 33.5 1

