Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays AL Wild Card Series Game 2 on October 4, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others in this matchup.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.
- He has 17 quality starts in 32 chances this season.
- Gray has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 32 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.74 ERA ranks third, 1.141 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|4.0
|6
|2
|1
|5
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this year.
- Kepler has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Oct. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has collected 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.
- He has a .230/.312/.399 slash line on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 16
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has put up 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.345/.444 on the year.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI (157 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.326/.403 so far this season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
