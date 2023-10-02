Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC/ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-1.5)

Seahawks (-1.5) Seahawks Moneyline: -125

-125 Giants Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 47

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.