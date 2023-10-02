If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Princess Anne High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2

6:00 PM ET on October 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempsville High School at Bayside High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2

6:00 PM ET on October 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Frank W. Cox High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2

6:00 PM ET on October 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 2

6:00 PM ET on October 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocean Lakes High School at Princess Anne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallwood High School at Floyd E. Kellam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at Kempsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside High School at Green Run High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at First Colonial High School