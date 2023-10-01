Nationals vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Atlanta Braves (104-57) and Washington Nationals (70-91) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable pitchers are Dylan Dodd for the Braves and Jackson Rutledge (1-1) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge
- The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts over 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
- Rutledge enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Rutledge is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.
Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves
- He will take the hill against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1534 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .502 (first in the league) with 305 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd
- Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
