Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 3:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 164 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a .264/.312/.465 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 136 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 45 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.299/.413 on the season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 73 bases.

He's slashing .338/.417/.597 on the year.

Acuna has hit safely in 14 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 137 RBI (171 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .282/.388/.603 slash line on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

