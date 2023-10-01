On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Dodd. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Braves.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 49 of 82 games this season (59.8%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 82), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 82 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 48 .248 AVG .248 .298 OBP .303 .362 SLG .353 5 XBH 13 3 HR 1 14 RBI 17 9/7 K/BB 11/12 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings