Fabian Marozsan 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters Odds
A match in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals is next for Fabian Marozsan, and he will go up against Hubert Hurkacz. Marozsan has +2200 odds to be crowned champion at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.
Marozsan at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 2-15
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Marozsan's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 (at 10:00 PM ET), Marozsan will face Hurkacz, after beating Casper Ruud 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the last round.
Marozsan Stats
- Marozsan is coming off a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 win over No. 9-ranked Ruud in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.
- In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Marozsan is 15-11 and has yet to win a title.
- Marozsan has a match record of 5-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- In his 26 matches over the past year, across all court types, Marozsan has averaged 24.9 games.
- Marozsan, in nine matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 27.2 games per match and won 51.8% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Marozsan has won 83.7% of his service games, and he has won 19.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Marozsan has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
