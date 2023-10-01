According to our computer model, the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the Washington Commanders when they meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Eagles are totaling 28 points per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are giving up 19.7 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, the Commanders are accumulating 19.3 points per game (19th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL defensively (28.7 points allowed per game).

Commanders vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Eagles by 9) Over (43.5) Eagles 28, Commanders 20

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 25.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring Washington have hit the over once this season.

Games involving the Commanders this year have averaged 40 points per game, a 3.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Philadelphia has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Eagles games average 45.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.

Commanders vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28 19.7 34 28 25 15.5 Washington 19.3 28.7 11.5 26.5 35 33

