After hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .244 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

In 61.1% of his 149 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 17 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this season (40 of 149), with more than one RBI 16 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 64 times this year (43.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 74 .258 AVG .231 .326 OBP .274 .438 SLG .390 28 XBH 24 9 HR 9 34 RBI 29 52/22 K/BB 66/10 23 SB 22

Braves Pitching Rankings