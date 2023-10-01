C.J. Abrams vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After hitting .244 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Dylan Dodd) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .244 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 61.1% of his 149 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this season (40 of 149), with more than one RBI 16 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this year (43.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|.258
|AVG
|.231
|.326
|OBP
|.274
|.438
|SLG
|.390
|28
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|29
|52/22
|K/BB
|66/10
|23
|SB
|22
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 187 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
