Alex Call vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Alex Call is available when the Washington Nationals take on Dylan Dodd and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 24 against the Braves) he went 0-for-1.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .196 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 52 walks.
- In 46.6% of his 118 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (22.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 33 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.201
|AVG
|.191
|.299
|OBP
|.308
|.315
|SLG
|.287
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|13
|38/26
|K/BB
|39/26
|4
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Dodd takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.