The Elon Phoenix should win their matchup versus the William & Mary Tribe at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

William & Mary vs. Elon Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Elon (-3) 41.3 Elon 22, William & Mary 19

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Tribe's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Elon Betting Info (2022)

The Phoenix covered six times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five of Phoenix games went over the point total.

Tribe vs. Phoenix 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Elon 24.8 24.5 27 3 24 31.7 William & Mary 25 10 25.5 4.5 24.5 15.5

