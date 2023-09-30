OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all three games involving teams from the OVC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee State Tigers at UT Martin Skyhawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.