The Mercer Bears (2-2) meet a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the VMI Keydets (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Offensively, Mercer ranks 76th in the FCS with 21.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 100th in points allowed (402.0 points allowed per contest). VMI ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game (278.5), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 62nd in the FCS with 355.5 total yards allowed per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

VMI vs. Mercer Key Statistics

VMI Mercer 278.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.5 (72nd) 355.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 402.0 (106th) 104.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (57th) 174.3 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.0 (90th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 518 yards on 67.2% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Rashad Raymond has run for 189 yards on 46 carries so far this year.

Hunter Rice has racked up 59 carries and totaled 184 yards with one touchdown.

Chance Knox has hauled in 205 receiving yards on 18 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Aidan Twombly has 11 receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 170 yards (42.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Egypt Nelson has racked up 107 reciving yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer so far this season. He has 644 passing yards, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 156 yards (39.0 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 184 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Ty James' leads his squad with 315 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 19 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Devron Harper has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 207 yards so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon has racked up five grabs for 22 yards, an average of 5.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.