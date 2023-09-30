Virginia vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Boston College Eagles (1-3) will square off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The Cavaliers will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Virginia vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Virginia vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-3.5)
|54.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-3.5)
|54.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Virginia vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Virginia has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Boston College has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
