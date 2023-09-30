According to our computer model, the Pittsburgh Panthers will take down the Virginia Tech Hokies when the two teams play at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pittsburgh (-1.8) 45.9 Pittsburgh 24, Virginia Tech 22

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have won once against the spread this year.

One of the Hokies' three games this season has gone over the point total.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last year.

In Panthers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Hokies vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 21.5 25.0 26.5 20.5 16.5 29.5 Pittsburgh 24.0 23.0 30.0 25.0 6.0 17.0

