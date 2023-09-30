Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 5 college football schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Virginia programs. Among those contests is the South Alabama Jaguars taking on the James Madison Dukes.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Hampton Pirates at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports
- Live Stream: Fubo
Virginia Cavaliers at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Boston College (-3.5)
William & Mary Tribe at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Old Dominion Monarchs at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Marshall (-14.5)
VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
