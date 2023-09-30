The Marshall Thundering Herd (3-0) are 14.5-point favorites when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The contest has a point total of 47.5.

On defense, Marshall has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by surrendering just 15.7 points per game. The offense ranks 87th (25.3 points per game). In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 107th in the FBS (332.5 total yards per game) and 74th defensively (371.3 total yards allowed per game).

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Marshall vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Marshall -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The Monarchs have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Two of Old Dominion's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

This season, Old Dominion has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Old Dominion has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +450 odds on them winning this game.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson leads Old Dominion with 644 yards on 42-of-81 passing with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Keshawn Wicks is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 208 yards, or 52 per game.

Devin Roche has piled up 20 carries and totaled 158 yards.

Kelby Williams leads his squad with 260 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Javon Harvey has three receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 166 yards (41.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Reymello Murphy's 11 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Wayne Matthews III has 1.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 33 tackles.

Jason Henderson, Old Dominion's leading tackler, has 57 tackles, four TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

LaMareon James leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 13 tackles and one pass defended.

