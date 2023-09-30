The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) visit the Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at William 'Dick' Price Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Norfolk State is averaging 21.3 points per game on offense (78th in the FCS), and ranks 67th on the other side of the ball with 27.8 points allowed per game. NC A&T has been sputtering offensively, ranking worst with 171 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 385 total yards per contest (86th-ranked).

Norfolk State vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

Norfolk State vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Norfolk State NC A&T 331.8 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (129th) 327.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385 (44th) 189.8 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128 (82nd) 142 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 43 (130th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has 513 passing yards for Norfolk State, completing 51.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 132 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

X'Zavion Evans has racked up 197 yards on 32 carries.

Kevon King has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 141 yards (35.3 per game).

Aaron Moore's team-high 172 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 12 targets) with three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has put up a 154-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Jayden Homuth has compiled three grabs for 93 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Zach Yeager has put up 113 passing yards, or 37.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 43.6% of his passes.

Fredderick Graves has run for 189 yards on 35 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kenji Christian has six receptions for 43 yards (14.3 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 27 times for 158 yards.

Laquan Veney has one reception (on one target) for a total of 16 yards (5.3 yards per game) this year.

Nic Wilds-Lawing's two receptions (on two targets) have netted him 15 yards (5 ypg).

