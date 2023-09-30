When the North Carolina A&T Aggies match up with the Norfolk State Spartans at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Aggies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Norfolk State vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction NC A&T (-1) 41.3 NC A&T 21, Norfolk State 20

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans won just two games against the spread last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

The Aggies' one games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Spartans vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Norfolk State 21.3 27.8 24 33 20.3 26 NC A&T 8.3 30.7 16 30 4.5 31

