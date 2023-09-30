Nationals vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Spencer Strider tries for his 20th victory of the year when his Atlanta Braves (103-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-90). The game begins at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon
- Adon (2-4) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
- Adon is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.
- Adon heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Joan Adon vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.501) and ranks first in home runs hit (304) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1523 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 933 runs.
- Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Spencer Strider vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 151 home runs, 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
