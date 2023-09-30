Lane Thomas and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI (164 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.314/.468 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.298/.411 so far this year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 24 5.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 19 7.0 4 3 3 11 0 at Phillies Sep. 13 7.0 4 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 2.2 6 6 6 5 3 at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 215 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 72 bases.

He's slashing .336/.414/.595 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 137 RBI (170 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .282/.389/.605 slash line so far this year.

Olson brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

