Joey Meneses vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .403. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 151 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of those games.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (7.3%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 52 games this year (34.4%), Meneses has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (13.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (59 of 151), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (6.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|72
|.280
|AVG
|.272
|.325
|OBP
|.321
|.423
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|5
|44
|RBI
|43
|60/18
|K/BB
|67/20
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 187 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season. He is 19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.