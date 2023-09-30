Sun Belt foes will clash when the James Madison Dukes (4-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is James Madison vs. South Alabama?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 36, South Alabama 21

James Madison 36, South Alabama 21 James Madison has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

South Alabama has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Jaguars have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dukes a 59.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-2.5)



James Madison (-2.5) James Madison has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

This season, the Dukes have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

South Alabama has covered once against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 48.5 points twice this season.

This season, three of South Alabama's games have ended with a score higher than 48.5 points.

James Madison averages 33.8 points per game against South Alabama's 28.8, amounting to 14.1 points over the contest's total of 48.5.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 52.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 31.8 50 25.7 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 53 49.5 Implied Total AVG 32.3 36.5 28 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

