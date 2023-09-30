After batting .212 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .245.

In 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in four games this year (4.9%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has driven home a run in 20 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 of 81 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 47 .248 AVG .243 .298 OBP .299 .362 SLG .349 5 XBH 13 3 HR 1 14 RBI 17 9/7 K/BB 11/12 1 SB 0

