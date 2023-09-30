The Richmond Spiders (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Hampton Pirates (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium in a CAA clash.

Richmond is putting up 291.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 103rd in the FCS. Defensively, the Spiders rank 34th, allowing 294.3 yards per contest. Hampton ranks 33rd in the FCS with 31 points per game on offense, and it ranks 89th with 32 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Hampton vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Hampton Richmond 413 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.5 (85th) 380.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.3 (48th) 254 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.3 (80th) 159 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous leads Hampton with 477 yards on 38-of-68 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 203 rushing yards (67.7 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Elijah Burris is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 314 yards, or 104.7 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Darran Butts has racked up 252 yards on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Paul Woods' 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 catches on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Romon Copeland has six receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) this year.

TK Paisant has racked up 97 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has racked up 517 yards (129.3 ypg) on 59-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Savon Smith has 184 rushing yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 25 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's 225 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 20 catches and two touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has caught 11 passes for 155 yards (38.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ja'Vion Griffin has racked up five grabs for 59 yards, an average of 14.8 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Richmond or Hampton gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.