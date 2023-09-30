Carter Kieboom vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Carter Kieboom and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom has two doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .213.
- Kieboom has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (14 of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kieboom has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.154
|AVG
|.268
|.233
|OBP
|.318
|.154
|SLG
|.610
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|1
|RBI
|10
|16/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (187 total, 1.2 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season. He is 19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.