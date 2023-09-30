After batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .243 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

In 60.8% of his games this year (90 of 148), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had an RBI in 40 games this year (27.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 74 GP 73 .258 AVG .228 .326 OBP .272 .438 SLG .386 28 XBH 23 9 HR 9 34 RBI 29 52/22 K/BB 65/10 23 SB 21

Braves Pitching Rankings