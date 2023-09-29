Virginia BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're wanting to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!
Games to Bet on Today
Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings
- League: WNBA
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Aces (-6.5)
- Aces Moneyline: -275
- Wings Moneyline: +230
- Total: 174.5
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Location: Anaheim, California
- TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)
- Total: 8
Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)
- NC State Moneyline: -175
- Louisville Moneyline: +145
- Total: 55.5
Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)
- Oregon State Moneyline: -185
- Utah Moneyline: +155
- Total: 44.5
Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: ARID (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks (-135)
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros (+110)
- Total: 8.5
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)
- Total: 7.5
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU Cougars
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: BYU (-1.5)
- BYU Moneyline: -120
- Cincinnati Moneyline: +100
- Total: 49.5
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: El Paso, Texas
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)
- UTEP Moneyline: -110
- Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110
- Total: 50.5
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: BSSE (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves (-300)
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals (+240)
- Total: 10
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-145)
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+120)
- Total: 9
