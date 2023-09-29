The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .253 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58.1% of his 105 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37 games this year (35.2%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .255 AVG .250 .364 OBP .364 .446 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 54/25 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings