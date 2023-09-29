Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Russell County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lebanon High School at John Battle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bristol, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilhowie High School at Honaker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Honaker, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.