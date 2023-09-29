The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Roanoke County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need.

Roanoke County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

North Cross High School at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: St. George, VA

Conference: VISAA Division 2

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cave Spring High School at William Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Vinton, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Halifax County High School at William Fleming High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Roanoke, VA

How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski County High School at Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

Location: Roanoke, VA

Conference: River Ridge

How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Northside High School