Ozzie Albies vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .276 with 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 43 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 17th in slugging.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 101 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 31 of them (21.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 58 games this year (40.0%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|76
|.251
|AVG
|.298
|.304
|OBP
|.353
|.465
|SLG
|.551
|28
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|45
|RBI
|62
|50/20
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will send Williams (6-10) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the righty tossed two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.