Norfolk County, Virginia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    I. C. Norcom High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Granby High School at Lakeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manor High School at Norview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Booker T. Washington High School at Lake Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portsmouth Christian School at Norfolk Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

