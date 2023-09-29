Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Nelson County, Virginia this week.
Nelson County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Nelson County High School at William Campbell High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gladys, VA
- Conference: Dogwood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
