Atlanta Braves (103-56) will play the Washington Nationals (69-90) at Truist Park on Friday, September 29 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +240 moneyline odds. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-10, 5.55 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+240) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $34.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Lane Thomas get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 144 games this season and won 95 (66%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, the Braves have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 142 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (40.8%) in those games.

The Nationals have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-6.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.