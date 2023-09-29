How to Watch the Nationals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Ronald Acuna Jr. and C.J. Abrams will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals square off at Truist Park on Friday, at 7:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Nationals Player Props
|Braves vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 677 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.464 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (6-10) for his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 16, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 29 starts this season.
- Williams has started 29 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Braves
|L 9-6
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Charlie Morton
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jackson Rutledge
|Allan Winans
|9/24/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Home
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|9/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Bradish
|9/27/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Allan Winans
|9/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Spencer Strider
|10/1/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jackson Rutledge
|Bryce Elder
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.