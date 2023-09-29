If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lynchburg County, Virginia this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Heritage High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookville High School at Franklin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Massanutten Military Academy at Virginia Episcopal School