In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Thursday, Puebla FC and Atlas FC hit the pitch at Estadio Jalisco.

Puebla FC (2-2-5) is on the road to take on Atlas FC (4-3-2) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

Favorite: Atlas FC (-160)

Atlas FC (-160) Underdog: Puebla FC (+450)

Puebla FC (+450) Draw: (+290)

